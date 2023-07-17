Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Alex Kirilloff (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Athletics.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .272 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks.
- In 36 of 58 games this year (62.1%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (20.7%).
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (6.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has had an RBI in 16 games this year (27.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 58 games (24.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.242
|AVG
|.303
|.330
|OBP
|.410
|.385
|SLG
|.438
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|11
|26/11
|K/BB
|25/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 30th, .978 WHIP ranks second, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
