Michael A. Taylor -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Taylor is hitting .214 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 49.4% of his 79 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 79), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has an RBI in 18 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (27.8%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).

Home Away 41 GP 38 .226 AVG .200 .256 OBP .264 .419 SLG .391 12 XBH 11 6 HR 5 17 RBI 12 46/4 K/BB 40/8 5 SB 2

