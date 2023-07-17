Ryan Jeffers -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .259 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 23 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 48), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has driven home a run in nine games this year (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .281 AVG .239 .395 OBP .341 .469 SLG .380 7 XBH 6 2 HR 2 3 RBI 9 22/9 K/BB 24/8 0 SB 1

