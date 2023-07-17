Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .259 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 23 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 48), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has driven home a run in nine games this year (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.281
|AVG
|.239
|.395
|OBP
|.341
|.469
|SLG
|.380
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|9
|22/9
|K/BB
|24/8
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 30th, .978 WHIP ranks second, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th.
