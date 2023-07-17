Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .234.
- In 52.9% of his 68 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven in a run in 15 games this year (22.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 38.2% of his games this year (26 of 68), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.229
|AVG
|.239
|.324
|OBP
|.306
|.385
|SLG
|.336
|9
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|27/10
|K/BB
|34/7
|9
|SB
|9
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 94 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (7-5) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 30th, .978 WHIP ranks second, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
