How to Watch the Orioles vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will meet Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.
Orioles vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles rank 12th in MLB action with 113 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Baltimore ranks eighth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage.
- The Orioles' .253 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- Baltimore is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (462 total).
- The Orioles' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
- The Orioles strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-fewest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Baltimore has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- Baltimore's 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Orioles combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.300).
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 152 home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks fourth in the majors with a .451 team slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
- Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 512 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Dodgers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Los Angeles strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.251 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Wells is aiming for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Wells will try to pitch five or more innings for his 19th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Grove (1-2) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing six innings of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing six hits.
- In eight starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.
- Grove has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.
- In 11 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Twins
|W 15-2
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Joe Ryan
|7/14/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/15/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Braxton Garrett
|7/16/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|Steven Okert
|7/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Michael Grove
|7/19/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Julio Urías
|7/20/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/21/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Zach Eflin
|7/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Shane McClanahan
|7/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Taj Bradley
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Angels
|W 10-5
|Home
|Alex Vesia
|Reid Detmers
|7/14/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Justin Verlander
|7/15/2023
|Mets
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Kodai Senga
|7/16/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Max Scherzer
|7/17/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-4
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Tyler Wells
|7/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Dean Kremer
|7/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Martín Pérez
|7/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dane Dunning
|7/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|José Berríos
