Tuesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (47-46) and the Minnesota Twins (48-47) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on July 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-1) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (5-4) will take the ball for the Twins.

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Twins were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The previous 10 Twins games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Twins have been victorious in 11, or 33.3%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (406 total, 4.3 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

