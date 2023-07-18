Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners meet Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (+110). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -130 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Twins were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Twins and their foes are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Twins games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Minnesota's past five games has been 8.1, a run during which the Twins and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have come away with 11 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 5-12 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 43 of its 95 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 22-25 25-20 23-26 37-35 11-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.