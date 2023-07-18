The Seattle Mariners (47-46) host the Minnesota Twins (48-47) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (1-1) against the Twins and Bailey Ober (5-4).

Twins vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.61 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 28-year-old has put together a 2.61 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.

Ober is trying to notch his sixth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Ober is trying for his 15th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 outings this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners' Woo (1-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Saturday, July 8.

The 23-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 3.63 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .212.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Woo has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

