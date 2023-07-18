Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Willi Castro (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Mariners Player Props
|Twins vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Mariners Prediction
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .234.
- Castro has recorded a hit in 36 of 68 games this year (52.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this season (22.1%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 26 of 68 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.229
|AVG
|.239
|.324
|OBP
|.306
|.385
|SLG
|.336
|9
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|27/10
|K/BB
|34/7
|9
|SB
|9
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Woo (1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.