Matt Wallner -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 19 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Wallner has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this season (27.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Wallner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 .368 AVG .000 .520 OBP .250 .579 SLG .000 2 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 2/0 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings