On Wednesday, Michael A. Taylor (.462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .214 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 12.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has had an RBI in 18 games this year (22.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 of 81 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .226 AVG .202 .256 OBP .264 .419 SLG .395 12 XBH 12 6 HR 5 17 RBI 12 46/4 K/BB 42/8 5 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings