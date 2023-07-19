For Wednesday's MLB slate, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Yu Darvish's Padres and Jose Berrios' Blue Jays.

Keep reading to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the calendar for July 19.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Guardians at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (3-2) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will look to Rich Hill (7-9) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

CLE: Civale PIT: Hill 10 (57.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (104 IP) 2.65 ERA 4.85 7.2 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Pirates

CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 PIT Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Dodgers at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (7-5) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will look to Dean Kremer (10-4) when the teams play on Wednesday.

LAD: Urías BAL: Kremer 13 (70.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (104 IP) 4.35 ERA 4.59 9.0 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Orioles

LAD Odds to Win: -150

-150 BAL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

Rays at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (0-1) to the bump as they face the Rangers, who will counter with Jon Gray (6-5) when the clubs play Wednesday.

TB: Littell TEX: Gray 14 (19.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (99 IP) 6.05 ERA 3.45 8.8 K/9 7.2

Marlins at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-8) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will look to Dakota Hudson (1-0) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

MIA: Alcantara STL: Hudson 19 (120.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (10 IP) 4.71 ERA 1.80 7.4 K/9 6.3

Astros at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Brandon Bielak (4-5) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will look to Austin Gomber (8-7) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

HOU: Bielak COL: Gomber 11 (59.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (96 IP) 3.79 ERA 6.19 7.0 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Astros at Rockies

HOU Odds to Win: -165

-165 COL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 12 runs

Red Sox at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (7-5) to the bump as they take on the Athletics, who will counter with Ken Waldichuk (2-6) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

BOS: Bello OAK: Waldichuk 15 (86 IP) Games/IP 22 (75.2 IP) 3.14 ERA 6.66 7.8 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Athletics

BOS Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8.5 runs

Brewers at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-4) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

MIL: Rea PHI: Sanchez 16 (80.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (30.1 IP) 4.71 ERA 3.26 7.5 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -185

-185 MIL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Angels Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-2) to the bump as they take on the Angels, who will look to Chase Silseth (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

NYY: Rodon LAA: Silseth 2 (10.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 5.23 ERA - 7.0 K/9 -

Padres at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Darvish (6-6) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will counter with Berrios (8-6) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

SD: Darvish TOR: Berrios 16 (91 IP) Games/IP 19 (113.1 IP) 4.65 ERA 3.41 9.7 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -120

-120 SD Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Giants at Reds Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-2) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will counter with Graham Ashcraft (4-7) when the clubs meet Wednesday.

SF: Stripling CIN: Ashcraft 13 (45.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (87.2 IP) 6.11 ERA 5.95 7.9 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Giants at Reds

SF Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 10.5 runs

White Sox at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (0-2) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will counter with Justin Verlander (3-5) when the teams meet Wednesday.

CHW: Toussaint NYM: Verlander 6 (24 IP) Games/IP 13 (75 IP) 3.38 ERA 3.72 8.3 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -225

-225 CHW Odds to Win: +185

+185 Total: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Charlie Morton (10-6) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

ARI: Nelson ATL: Morton 19 (99.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (104 IP) 4.98 ERA 3.20 6.2 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -225

-225 ARI Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 10 runs

Nationals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-5) to the bump as they play the Cubs, who will counter with Kyle Hendricks (3-4) when the teams face off Wednesday.

WSH: Williams CHC: Hendricks 19 (93.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (58 IP) 4.42 ERA 3.72 7.0 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -175

-175 WSH Odds to Win: +145

Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Ryan Yarbrough (2-4) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

DET: Rodríguez KC: Yarbrough 13 (76.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (32.1 IP) 2.70 ERA 5.29 9.5 K/9 5.3

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Royals

DET Odds to Win: -150

-150 KC Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will counter with Luis Castillo (6-7) when the teams face off Wednesday.

MIN: Maeda SEA: Castillo 8 (36 IP) Games/IP 19 (112.1 IP) 5.50 ERA 3.04 10.3 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Twins at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -160

-160 MIN Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7 runs

