Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .259.
- Jeffers has gotten a hit in 24 of 49 games this year (49.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.4%).
- In 8.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 18.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.1% of his games.
- In 16 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.281
|AVG
|.240
|.395
|OBP
|.345
|.469
|SLG
|.373
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|9
|22/9
|K/BB
|26/8
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (6-7 with a 3.04 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), seventh in WHIP (1.042), and 19th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
