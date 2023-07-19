Luis Castillo takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 126 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Twins' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Minnesota has scored 416 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Twins have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.74) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.173 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda (2-5) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in three innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Maeda has made five starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Kenta Maeda Ken Waldichuk 7/15/2023 Athletics W 10-7 Away Pablo Lopez Austin Pruitt 7/16/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners W 10-3 Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo

