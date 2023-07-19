The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .243.

Castro has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this year (53.6%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.8%).

Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this year (23.2%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (37.7%), including five games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .229 AVG .254 .324 OBP .318 .385 SLG .347 9 XBH 6 3 HR 2 11 RBI 9 27/10 K/BB 35/7 9 SB 10

