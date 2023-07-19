How to Watch the WNBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The WNBA lineup today, which includes the Indiana Fever squaring off against the Washington Mystics as one of two games, should provide some fireworks.
Today's WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics play the Indiana Fever
The Fever travel to face the Mystics on Wednesday at 11:30 AM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 11-8
- IND Record: 5-15
- WAS Stats: 81.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (first)
- IND Stats: 82.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (13.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2
- WAS Odds to Win: -135
- IND Odds to Win: +111
- Total: 157.5 points
The New York Liberty play host to the Dallas Wings
The Wings take to the home court of the Liberty on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 14-4
- DAL Record: 11-9
- NYL Stats: 87.8 PPG (second in WNBA), 81.2 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- DAL Stats: 84.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 82.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.1 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.1 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8
- NYL Odds to Win: -391
- DAL Odds to Win: +301
- Total: 170.5 points
