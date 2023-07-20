The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .246.

Farmer has recorded a hit in 34 of 64 games this year (53.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.6%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.4%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.9% of his games this year, Farmer has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.7%.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .238 AVG .256 .322 OBP .299 .371 SLG .411 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 9 RBI 12 31/7 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings