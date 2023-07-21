The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .632 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .279 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this year (39 of 62), with at least two hits 14 times (22.6%).

He has homered in 9.7% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has an RBI in 19 of 62 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (25.8%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .242 AVG .311 .330 OBP .403 .385 SLG .500 7 XBH 11 3 HR 4 11 RBI 16 26/11 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

