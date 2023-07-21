A match in the Hamburg European Open quarterfinals is next for Alexander Zverev, and he will meet Luca van Assche. Zverev's odds to win it all at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh are +300, second-best in the field.

Zverev at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: July 21-30
  • Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
  • Location: Hamburg, Germany
  • Court Surface: Clay

Zverev's Next Match

On Friday, July 28 at 5:00 AM ET, Zverev will play van Assche in the quarterfinals, after getting past Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 7-5 in the previous round.

Zverev is currently listed at -450 to win his next contest versus van Assche.

Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +1400
  • Hamburg European Open odds to win: +300

Zverev Stats

  • In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Zverev defeated No. 144-ranked Marterer, 6-3, 7-5.
  • Through 15 tournaments over the past year, Zverev is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 27-15.
  • Zverev is 15-7 on clay over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.
  • Zverev, over the past year, has played 42 matches across all court surfaces, and 26.0 games per match.
  • Over the past year, Zverev has played 22 matches on clay, and 24.1 games per match.
  • Over the past 12 months, Zverev has won 81.8% of his service games, and he has won 24.8% of his return games.
  • On clay over the past year, Zverev has been victorious in 78.3% of his service games and 31.7% of his return games.

