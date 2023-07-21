Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Byron Buxton, with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton is batting .193 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks.
- Buxton has had a hit in 38 of 78 games this season (48.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (17.9%), homering in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Buxton has driven home a run in 22 games this season (28.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this year (42.3%), including nine multi-run games (11.5%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.213
|AVG
|.169
|.273
|OBP
|.290
|.487
|SLG
|.308
|17
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|11
|50/11
|K/BB
|51/22
|3
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 6.06 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.06), 54th in WHIP (1.431), and sixth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers.
