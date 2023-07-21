On Friday, Max Kepler (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .223 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (34 of 68), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 14 games this season (20.6%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.4% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 39 .234 AVG .215 .302 OBP .282 .426 SLG .444 8 XBH 13 5 HR 9 16 RBI 20 26/9 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings