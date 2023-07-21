Alex Kirilloff and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+140). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Twins vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +140 8 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 61.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (37-23).

Minnesota has gone 14-9 (winning 60.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Minnesota has played in 98 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-47-6).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 24-26 25-21 25-26 39-36 11-11

