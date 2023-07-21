Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (50-48) and the Chicago White Sox (41-57) at Target Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-6) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (6-8) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 37 out of the 60 games, or 61.7%, in which they've been favored.

This season Minnesota has won 19 of its 30 games, or 63.3%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 422 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule