Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .744 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the White Sox.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (40 of 63), with at least two hits 15 times (23.8%).
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (11.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has driven home a run in 20 games this season (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (27.0%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.253
|AVG
|.311
|.336
|OBP
|.403
|.432
|SLG
|.500
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|16
|27/11
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.18 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 41st, 1.337 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh.
