Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (63-33) and Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on July 22.

The Braves will give the ball to Allan Winans and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.79 ERA).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Braves have been favored 83 times and won 55, or 66.3%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 66 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 47-19 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 58.3% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 543 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (51.1%) in those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (408 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 16 White Sox L 8-1 Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease July 18 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Bryce Elder vs Zach Davies July 19 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson July 20 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen July 21 @ Brewers W 6-4 Mike Soroka vs Freddy Peralta July 22 @ Brewers - Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser July 23 @ Brewers - Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran July 25 @ Red Sox - Charlie Morton vs Brayan Bello July 26 @ Red Sox - Spencer Strider vs James Paxton July 28 Brewers - Mike Soroka vs Adrian Houser July 29 Brewers - TBA vs TBA

Brewers Schedule