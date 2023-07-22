Greyson Sigg is set for the 2023 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) (par-71) in Truckee, California from July 20-23. The purse is $3,800,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Sigg at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Greyson Sigg Insights

Sigg has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Sigg has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

Sigg has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Sigg has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -7 277 0 18 0 2 $1.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Sigg's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 21st.

Sigg made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

At 7,480 yards, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,005 yards.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Sigg has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,240 yards, 240 yards shorter than the 7,480-yard Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -6 average at this course.

Sigg's Last Time Out

Sigg was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

His 3.86-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Sigg shot better than 54% of the field (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Sigg shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Sigg carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.6).

Sigg's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that last tournament, Sigg carded a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Sigg finished the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Sigg finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Sigg Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.