After the third round of the Barracuda Championship, Kevin Roy is in 13th place at -9.

Kevin Roy Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Roy has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Roy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Roy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Roy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 37 -7 269 0 8 0 0 $257,920

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Roy last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 13th.

This course is set up to play at 7,480 yards, 463 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Roy will take to the 7,480-yard course this week at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) after having played courses with an average length of 7,309 yards in the past year.

Roy's Last Time Out

Roy was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of the field.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship was below average, putting him in the 25th percentile of the field.

Roy was better than 46% of the competitors at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.50.

Roy carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Roy did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Roy's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.2.

In that last tournament, Roy's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.9).

Roy ended the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on five of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 6.2.

On the eight par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Roy recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Roy's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

