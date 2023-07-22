Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .247.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 35 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.5% of his games this year, Farmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year (25 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .238 AVG .258 .322 OBP .300 .371 SLG .430 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 9 RBI 12 31/7 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings