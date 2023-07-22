The Minnesota Lynx (10-12) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Las Vegas Aces (20-2) on Saturday, July 22 at Target Center, with tip-off at 3:00 PM ET.

The Lynx are coming off of a 73-70 win against the Sparks in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 9.5 3 2.2 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Ankle 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx in scoring (21.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.8), and averages 2.5 assists. She also posts 1.5 steals (eighth in the league) and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Lynx get 12 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Kayla McBride.

The Lynx receive 5.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Dorka Juhasz.

Lindsay Allen tops the Lynx in assists (4.2 per game), and produces 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds. She also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Diamond Miller gives the Lynx 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She also posts 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -15.5 169.5

