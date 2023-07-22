Maria Timofeeva will face Nadia Podoroska in the Hungarian Grand Prix semifinals on Saturday, July 22.

With -250 odds, Podoroska is the favorite against Timofeeva (+180) in this matchup.

Maria Timofeeva vs. Nadia Podoroska Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 22 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Maria Timofeeva vs. Nadia Podoroska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nadia Podoroska has a 71.4% chance to win.

Maria Timofeeva Nadia Podoroska +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +700 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Maria Timofeeva vs. Nadia Podoroska Trends and Insights

Timofeeva defeated Kaja Juvan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Podoroska will look to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 69-ranked Elina Avanesyan in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Through 11 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Timofeeva has played 22.4 games per match and won 53.3% of them.

In her eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, Timofeeva has played an average of 21.3 games.

Podoroska has averaged 20.7 games per match through her 22 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 45.1% of the games.

On clay, Podoroska has played seven matches and averaged 20.6 games per match and 8.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Timofeeva and Podoroska have matched up in the last five years.

