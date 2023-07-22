How to Watch the Twins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Saturday at Target Field against Sonny Gray, who will start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are seventh in MLB play with 133 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .410.
- The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
- Minnesota ranks 17th in runs scored with 431 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in baseball.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.167).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Gray is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the year.
- Gray will look to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 outings this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|7/18/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Bryan Woo
|7/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-4
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Lance Lynn
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|7/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Lucas Giolito
|7/24/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Miller
|7/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
