Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Saturday at Target Field against Sonny Gray, who will start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh in MLB play with 133 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .410.

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

Minnesota ranks 17th in runs scored with 431 (4.4 per game).

The Twins are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Minnesota has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.167).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

Gray is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the year.

Gray will look to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 outings this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners W 10-3 Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox W 9-4 Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer

