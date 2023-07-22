Twins vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (51-48) versus the Chicago White Sox (41-58) at Target Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 22.
The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-4) for the Twins and Dylan Cease (4-3) for the White Sox.
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs White Sox Player Props
|Twins vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 61 times and won 38, or 62.3%, of those games.
- Minnesota has entered 40 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 23-17 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 431 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|@ Mariners
|L 7-6
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|July 18
|@ Mariners
|W 10-3
|Bailey Ober vs Bryan Woo
|July 19
|@ Mariners
|W 6-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 20
|@ Mariners
|L 5-0
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 21
|White Sox
|W 9-4
|Joe Ryan vs Lance Lynn
|July 22
|White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|July 23
|White Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito
|July 24
|Mariners
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 25
|Mariners
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 26
|Mariners
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller
|July 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
