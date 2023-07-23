Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alex Kirilloff (.737 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .279 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- In 40 of 64 games this year (62.5%) Kirilloff has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (10.9%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 20 games this season (31.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.7%).
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.245
|AVG
|.311
|.333
|OBP
|.403
|.418
|SLG
|.500
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|16
|28/12
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (6-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 37th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 20th.
