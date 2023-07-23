Carlos Correa and his .370 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox and Lucas Giolito on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .411. All three of those stats are best among Minnesota hitters this season.

In 65.5% of his games this season (57 of 87), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has driven in a run in 27 games this season (31.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (36.8%), including five multi-run games (5.7%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 47 .237 AVG .228 .314 OBP .303 .401 SLG .418 15 XBH 20 4 HR 8 20 RBI 23 36/17 K/BB 49/19 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings