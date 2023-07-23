Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.318 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the White Sox.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .217.
- Taylor has recorded a hit in 42 of 84 games this year (50.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (11.9%).
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 84), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 19 games this year (22.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 24 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.231
|AVG
|.202
|.265
|OBP
|.270
|.415
|SLG
|.395
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|12
|48/5
|K/BB
|42/9
|5
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 32nd in WHIP (1.198), and 20th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
