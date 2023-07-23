The Minnesota Twins and Ryan Jeffers, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .260.
  • Jeffers will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 with one homer in his last games.
  • Jeffers has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.6%).
  • In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 11 games this season (21.6%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.9%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (7.8%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 25
.279 AVG .244
.388 OBP .352
.500 SLG .372
8 XBH 6
3 HR 2
4 RBI 10
23/9 K/BB 28/9
0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Giolito (6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 32nd in WHIP (1.198), and 20th in K/9 (9.5).
