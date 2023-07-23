The Minnesota Twins (52-48) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the Chicago White Sox (41-59) on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-4) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (6-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.74 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (6-6, 3.96 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins' Ober (6-4) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.74, a 4.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .981 in 15 games this season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 116 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing six hits.

During 20 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.96 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.

Giolito is trying to record his 12th quality start of the season in this game.

Giolito enters the matchup with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 29-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 37th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Lucas Giolito vs. Twins

He will match up with a Twins offense that ranks 21st in the league with 787 total hits (on a .234 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .409 (15th in the league) with 133 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

In 13 innings over two appearances against the Twins this season, Giolito has a 1.38 ERA and a 0.923 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .149.

