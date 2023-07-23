Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (52-48) and Chicago White Sox (41-59) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on July 23.

The Twins will look to Bailey Ober (6-4) against the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (6-6).

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 4, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 39 out of the 62 games, or 62.9%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 22-13, a 62.9% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Minnesota has scored 434 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

