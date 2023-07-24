Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .756 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .282.

Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 41 of 65 games this season (63.1%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (24.6%).

He has homered in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 65), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this season (21 of 65), with two or more RBI seven times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .252 AVG .311 .342 OBP .403 .427 SLG .500 10 XBH 11 4 HR 4 16 RBI 16 28/13 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings