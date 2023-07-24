Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .756 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .282.
- Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 41 of 65 games this season (63.1%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (24.6%).
- He has homered in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 65), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this season (21 of 65), with two or more RBI seven times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.252
|AVG
|.311
|.342
|OBP
|.403
|.427
|SLG
|.500
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|28/13
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo (6-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.12 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.12), eighth in WHIP (1.056), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
