On Monday, Byron Buxton (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (57) this season while batting .195 with 30 extra-base hits.

Buxton has had a hit in 40 of 81 games this year (49.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (19.8%).

He has gone deep in 15 games this season (18.5%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has an RBI in 23 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35 of 81 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .216 AVG .169 .279 OBP .290 .506 SLG .308 19 XBH 11 14 HR 3 29 RBI 11 55/13 K/BB 51/22 4 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings