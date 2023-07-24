Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the White Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .717, fueled by an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .409. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has recorded a hit in 58 of 88 games this season (65.9%), including 18 multi-hit games (20.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (31.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (12.5%).
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|47
|.237
|AVG
|.228
|.314
|OBP
|.303
|.397
|SLG
|.418
|15
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|23
|38/18
|K/BB
|49/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Mariners allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (6-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks ninth, 1.056 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.