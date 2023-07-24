The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .174 with eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.
  • In 40.3% of his games this year (31 of 77), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 20.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gallo has driven home a run in 18 games this year (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 27 games this year (35.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 38
.183 AVG .167
.298 OBP .291
.404 SLG .500
12 XBH 14
5 HR 12
12 RBI 19
49/16 K/BB 56/19
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Castillo (6-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks ninth, 1.056 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.