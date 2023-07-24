The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford ready for the first of a three-game series against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, the Twins and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 contests.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have come away with 13 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 12-18, a 40% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of its 101 opportunities.

The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-22 24-26 26-21 27-26 42-36 11-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.