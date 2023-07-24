Willi Castro -- hitting .242 with a double, a triple, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on July 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 39 of 72 games this season (54.2%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (19.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 72), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Castro has had at least one RBI in 23.6% of his games this season (17 of 72), with two or more RBI three times (4.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 37
.235 AVG .254
.327 OBP .314
.398 SLG .341
10 XBH 6
3 HR 2
12 RBI 9
27/10 K/BB 38/7
10 SB 11

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.12), eighth in WHIP (1.056), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
