New Zealand vs. the Philippines: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 25
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In the middle round of Group A matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 25 at 1:30 AM ET, New Zealand will square off against the Philippines.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 to see New Zealand take on the Philippines.
How to Watch New Zealand vs. the Philippines
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
New Zealand Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Norway
|July 20
|W 1-0
|Home
|Philippines
|July 25
|-
|Home
|Switzerland
|July 30
|-
|Away
New Zealand's Recent Performance
- In its last match, New Zealand got a 1-0 win over Norway while taking eight shots in the victory, equal to the defeated Norway side's total.
- Hannah Wilkinson scored in the match versus .
- Jacqui Hand has not scored a goal, but has recorded one assist for New Zealand in Women's World Cup play (one game).
- So far in one Women's World Cup game, Wilkinson has scored one goal.
New Zealand's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Erin Nayler #1
- Ria Percival #2
- Claudia Bunge #3
- C.J. Bott #4
- Michaela Foster #5
- Malia Steinmetz #6
- Ali Riley #7
- Daisy Cleverley #8
- Gabi Rennie #9
- Annalie Longo #10
- Olivia Chance #11
- Betsy Hassett #12
- Rebekah Stott #13
- Katie Bowen #14
- Paige Satchell #15
- Jacqui Hand #16
- Hannah Wilkinson #17
- Grace Jale #18
- Elizabeth Anton #19
- Indiah Paige Riley #20
- Victoria Esson #21
- Milly Clegg #22
- Anna Leat #23
The Philippines Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Switzerland
|July 21
|L 2-0
|Home
|New Zealand
|July 25
|-
|Away
|Norway
|July 30
|-
|Away
Philippines' Recent Performance
- In its last game on July 21, the Philippines was defeated by Switzerland 2-0. Switzerland outshot the Philippines 20 to two.
- Sofia Harrison had a team-high one shot in the squad's scoreless performance.
Philippines' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Olivia Davies McDaniel #1
- Malea Cesar #2
- Jessika Cowart #3
- Jaclyn Sawicki #4
- Hali Long #5
- Tahnai Annis #6
- Sarina Bolden #7
- Sara Eggesvik #8
- Isabella Flanigan #9
- Chandler McDaniel #10
- Anicka Castaneda #11
- Ryley Bugay #12
- Angela Beard #13
- Meryll Serrano #14
- Carleigh Frilles #15
- Sofia Harrison #16
- Alicia Barker #17
- Kaiya Jota #18
- Randle Dominique #19
- Quinley Quezada #20
- Katrina Guillou #21
- Kiara Fontanilla #22
- Reina Bonta #23
