Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.320 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while batting .172.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 31 of 78 games this season (39.7%), including six multi-hit games (7.7%).
- He has homered in 20.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (23.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (9.0%).
- In 34.6% of his games this season (27 of 78), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.8%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.178
|AVG
|.167
|.290
|OBP
|.291
|.393
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|12
|RBI
|19
|51/16
|K/BB
|56/19
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Mariners surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 13th, 1.045 WHIP ranks sixth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.
