Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .367 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .279 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Wallner has recorded a hit in six of 17 games this year (35.3%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Wallner has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|4
|.313
|AVG
|.182
|.463
|OBP
|.308
|.469
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|9/5
|K/BB
|4/1
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (9-8) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.23 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.23), sixth in WHIP (1.045), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.