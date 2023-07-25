The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach has five doubles, three triples, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .213.
  • In 54.2% of his 48 games this season, Larnach has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39.6% of his games this year, Larnach has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (14.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.4%.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 28
.246 AVG .189
.364 OBP .272
.431 SLG .378
7 XBH 7
2 HR 4
13 RBI 19
24/12 K/BB 39/11
0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby will aim to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.23), sixth in WHIP (1.045), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
