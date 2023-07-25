Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Mariners on July 25, 2023
Player props can be found for Carlos Correa and Julio Rodriguez, among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins' Pablo Lopez (5-6) will make his 21st start of the season.
- He has 11 quality starts in 20 chances this season.
- Lopez has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- The 27-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 41st, 1.151 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|5.2
|8
|7
|7
|7
|3
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 5
|9.0
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 81 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI.
- He's slashed .231/.307/.406 on the season.
- Correa has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, three walks and three RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 56 hits with nine doubles, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 37 RBI.
- He's slashed .230/.295/.439 so far this year.
- Kepler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 24
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has recorded 98 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .244/.311/.398 on the season.
- Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 88 hits with 22 doubles, eight home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .260/.365/.396 on the season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 24
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
