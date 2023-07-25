Twins vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 25
The Minnesota Twins (54-48) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Seattle Mariners (50-50) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (5-6) to the mound, while George Kirby (9-8) will answer the bell for the Mariners.
Twins vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.23 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez
- The Twins' Lopez (5-6) will make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
- The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 20 games.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
Pablo Lopez vs. Mariners
- The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a .231 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 23rd in the league (.391) and 117 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Mariners one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI in five innings.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby
- Kirby (9-8) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.23 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .249 batting average against him.
- Kirby has recorded 15 quality starts this season.
- Kirby will look to build upon an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).
- In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 13th, 1.045 WHIP ranks sixth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.
George Kirby vs. Twins
- He will take the hill against a Twins offense that ranks 21st in the league with 808 total hits (on a .235 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .408 (14th in the league) with 133 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).
- In seven innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Kirby has a 0 ERA and a 0.571 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .167.
